Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.
Doug Eaton - President and CEO will be presenting on March 4th at 1:40 Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
Strategic Metals Ltd.
Richard Drechsler
6046872522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
www.strategicmetalsltd.com
STRATEGIC METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de