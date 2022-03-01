Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
WKN: A3DBBA ISIN: NL0015000LU4 Ticker-Symbol: R3D 
Tradegate
01.03.22
20:18 Uhr
6,870 Euro
-0,490
-6,66 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
6,8506,92021:58
01.03.2022 | 21:05
Iveco Group N.V. calls the Annual General Meeting


Turin, 1stMarch 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announced today that it has published the Notice and the Agenda of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will be held virtually on 13th April 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST. Pursuant to the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government aimed at protecting all participants, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

The Agenda of the AGM also includes the proposal to adopt the 2021 Company Financial Statements which have been published today and are available in the Investors section of the Iveco Group corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy free of charge through the contact investor.relations@ivecogroup.com.

The Agenda of the AGM, the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda, the instructions for voting at the AGM, and other AGM documents are available on the Company's website at www.ivecogroup.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website:www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

  • 20220301_PR_IVG_Call AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b48b7ce8-7a9c-4db2-b135-6739285bd776)

