Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) today announced that Jonathan Guarino, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Soligenix's Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Guarino, will review the Company's robust pipeline and highlight upcoming potential value drivers, including an NDA filing to the FDA later this year. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investor Events section of the Soligenix website.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 1:15 AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cfgh7nDpQnuIwvy7xbZGoQ

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203) and acute radiation enteritis (SGX201).Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, our therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease, and our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

