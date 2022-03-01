Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Edmond Thorose will be presenting on March 4th at 11:20AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

