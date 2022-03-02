Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.: Cannibble Foodtech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE Under Symbol (CSE:PLCN) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and Retains Market Maker

ROSH HAYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. ("Cannibble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares") have received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The ordinary shares of Cannibble are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol 'PLCN' at market opening on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Shares are, respectively, IL0011806523 and M2160A105.

"Our public listing in Canada on the CSE will enable our team to execute upon many strategic and beneficial initiatives for Cannibble and our shareholders moving forward," said Yoav Bar Joseph, CEO of Cannibble.

In connection with its CSE listing, Cannibble has retained Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") to provide market-making services in accordance with CSE guidelines.

The term of the agreement is for one year at a cost of CAD $5,500 per month. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice. Though Cannibble and Questrade are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and Questrade will not receive shares or options as compensation from the Company, Questrade and its clients have or may have a direct interest in the securities of Cannibble.

About Questrade, Inc.

Questrade, Inc., provides Canadians with high-speed, direct access trading in the U.S. and Canadian stock and options markets through its IQ trading platforms. Questrade offers market making services on behalf of TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies, providing liquidity on the stock exchanges for shareholders.

About Cannibble

Cannibble is an Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures food mix products that are infused with non-active and active cannabinoids, where legal to do so. Cannibble developed proprietary formulas for powder-based and other edibles that are subsequently enhanced with various cannabinoids, which are marketed under our brand name "The Pelicann". Cannibble has developed over 100 product SKUs, of which 32 have been manufactured as of the date hereof.

The Company is managed by Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO, an entrepreneur with more than 25 years' experience in the food industry, Elad Barkan, CTO, an entrepreneur and R & D expert with more than 20 years' experience in the food industry, and Ziv Turner, vice president, business development, an entrepreneur with 8 years' experience in medicinal and recreational cannabis.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, see Cannibble's long form non-offering prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed on SEDAR under Cannibble's profile.

Contact Information

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO and director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Cannibble or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking information in this news release relates to our expected trade commencement date and our expectations for the benefits and opportunities for Cannibble and its shareholders as a result of its public listing. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cannibble's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Cannibble does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691027/Cannibble-Foodtech-Announces-Start-of-Trading-on-the-CSE-Under-Symbol-CSEPLCN-on-Thursday-March-3-2022-and-Retains-Market-Maker