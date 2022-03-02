Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces Q4 and FY 2021 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced fourth quarter and FY 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the 2021 Shareholder Letter and Annual Report . The Company will host a webcast on Wednesday March 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM EST.

The 2021 financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov .

In 2021, total revenue grew 264%, to $4,082,517, compared to $1,122,183 in 2020. In Q4 2021, total revenue of $2,289,282, compared to $273,324 in Q4 2020, reflects a contribution of approximately $1.8 million from the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp., which closed on October 5, 2021. The 2021 net loss was $90,997,261 (which includes a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments), or $0.39 per share on 232,898,398 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $11,611,259, or $0.08 per share on 137,258,259 weighted average shares in 2020. For Q4 2021, the net loss was $29,530,191, or $0.13 per share on 232,898,398 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $5,796,026 or $0.04 per share on 137,258,259 weighted average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2021, was $34,764,911, compared to $7,929,046 in 2020. In 2021, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $12,789,311. Cash used for the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. was approximately $66.1 million, net of cash acquired. Proceeds from the RTO of Torchlight Energy Resources were approximately $146.9 million. As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $50.3 million, including about $0.8 million in restricted cash and $2.8 million in short-term investments. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $3.2 million in various interest-free loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency), and common shares outstanding were 284,573,316.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .

META MATERIALS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of As of

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,645,704 $ 1,395,683 Restricted cash 788,768 - Short-term investments 2,875,638 - Grants receivable 175,780 327,868 Accounts and other receivables 1,665,700 22,833 Inventory 265,718 463,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,451,367 514,203 Assets held for sale 75,500,000 - Due from related parties 10,657 - Total current assets 131,379,332 2,723,969 Intangible assets, net 28,971,824 4,476,614 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,018,114 2,761,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,278,547 270,581 Goodwill 240,376,634 - Total assets $ 434,024,451 $ 10,232,335

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13,335,470 2,940,452 Due to related party - 245,467 Current portion of long-term debt 491,278 290,544 Current portion of deferred revenue 779,732 1,239,927 Current portion of deferred government assistance 846,612 779,578 Preferred stock liability 75,500,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 663,861 150,802 Asset retirement obligations 21,937 Unsecured convertible promissory notes - 1,203,235 Secured convertible debentures - 5,545,470 Total current liabilities 91,638,890 12,395,475 Deferred revenue 637,008 804,143 Deferred government assistance 3,038 146,510 Deferred tax liability 324,479 318,054 Unsecured convertible debentures - 1,825,389 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,706,774 119,779 Funding obligation 268,976 776,884 Long-term debt 2,737,171 2,743,504 Total liabilities 99,316,336 19,129,738

Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,163,975 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 262,751 132,347 Additional paid-in capital 463,136,404 29,022,977 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (296,936 ) (655,884 ) Accumulated deficit (128,394,104 ) (37,396,843 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 334,708,115 (8,897,403 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 434,024,451 $ 10,232,335



META MATERIALS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue







Product sales 86,484 - 407,915 2,905 Development revenue 2,202,798 273,324 3,674,602 1,119,278 Total Revenue 2,289,282 273,324 4,082,517 1,122,183 Cost of goods sold 529,764 159 675,973 3,254 Gross Profit 1,759,518 273,166 3,406,544 1,118,929 Operating Expenses Selling & Marketing 1,144,885 543,989 2,267,354 1,064,659 General & Administrative 13,483,954 2,086,817 29,699,601 6,707,858 Research & Development 4,266,606 1,166,275 9,497,427 4,102,791 Total operating expenses 18,895,445 3,797,081 41,464,382 11,875,308 Loss from operations (17,135,927 ) (3,523,915 ) (38,057,838 ) (10,756,379 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (12,612 ) (536,953 ) (1,106,445 ) (1,429,954 ) (Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net 564,660 (345,990 ) (205,882 ) (264,831 ) Loss on financial instruments, net - (2,012,303 ) (40,540,091 ) (844,993 ) Other (loss) income, net (13,612,192 ) 517,076 (11,939,068 ) 1,491,188 Total other income (expenses) (13,060,144 ) (2,378,170 ) (53,791,486 ) (1,048,590 ) Loss before income taxes (30,196,071 ) (5,902,085 ) (91,849,324 ) (11,804,969 ) Income tax recovery 665,880 106,059 852,063 193,710 Net loss (29,530,191 ) (5,796,026 ) (90,997,261 ) (11,611,259 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (303,902 ) 79,480 (321,230 ) 88,173 Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk - (91,749 ) 680,178 (680,178 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (303,902 ) (12,269 ) 358,948 (592,005 ) Comprehensive loss (29,834,093 ) (5,808,295 ) (90,638,313 ) (12,203,264 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.13 ) (0.04 ) (0.39 ) (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 232,898,398 137,258,259 232,898,398 137,258,259



META MATERIALS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

$ $ Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (90,997,261 ) (11,611,259 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash finance income (471,689 ) 138,927 Non-cash interest expense 902,940 1,052,776 Non-cash lease expense 439,791 - Deferred income tax (852,063 ) (193,710 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,491,493 2,326,220 Impairment of assets 237,013 4,018 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 407,352 205,001 Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net 40,540,091 844,994 Change in deferred revenue (679,541 ) (551,374 ) Non-cash government assistance (544,932 ) (775,800 ) Loss on debt settlement 19,253 - Stock-based compensation 1,576,849 1,509,684 Non-cash consulting expense 6,513,378 2,307 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 4,652,415 (880,830 ) Net cash used in operating activities (34,764,911 ) (7,929,046 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of intangible assets (1,133,894 ) (104,132 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,655,417 ) (555,013 ) Purchases of short-term investments (2,889,852 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (66,131,025 ) - Proceeds from reverse takeover 146,954,733 3,072,136 Net cash provided by investing activities 65,144,545 2,412,991 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 1,127,151 25,783 Repayments of long-term debt (1,090,047 ) (190,633 ) Proceeds from government grants 223,384 198,286 Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes 13,963,386 1,378,042 Proceeds from secured convertible debentures - 3,630,019 Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures - 693,784 Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net - 598,546 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,293,263 - Proceeds from warrant exercises 138,726 - Net cash provided by financing activities 15,655,863 6,333,827

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 46,035,497 817,772 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,395,683 407,061 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,292 170,850 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 47,434,472 1,395,683

Supplemental cash flow information Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents 1,692,969 1,449,197 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 3,590,148 309,907 Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock 2,149,381 - Settlement of liabilities in common stock 51,992,451 - Interest paid on debt 64,528 193,745

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with SEC filing date of March 2, 2022, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

