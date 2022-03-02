

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for various ready-to-eat or RTE meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration-regulated seasoning mix that has been recalled by its producer.



Iron Ridge, Wisconsin-based PS Seasoning earlier had called back the FDA- regulated seasoning mix due to misbranding and concerns that it may contain undeclared wheat, an allergen.



The products subject to FSIS' public health alert are from various establishments, including Wyoming Authentic Products, LLC with establishment number 'EST. 44972'; Leroy Meats with EST. 46312; and TRIGS Smoke House with EST. 44869. The establishment numbers are given inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The retail products from The Durand Smokehouse, LLC with EST. M-47484 do not bear a USDA mark of inspection. Some of the products were distributed across the United States.



The FSIS said that additional products may be added to the warning list.



The problem was discovered when the FSIS inspected establishments received notification from their seasoning supplier that the seasoning mix may contain undeclared wheat. The establishments then notified FSIS of the issue.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







