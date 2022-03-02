DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Polymetal International plc to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Renáta Kellnerová City and country of registered office (if applicable) Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name Fodina B.V. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, The Netherlands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/02/2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/03/2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights held in (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuer 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.346 0.000 3.346 15,846,598 reached Position of previous notification (if 2.231 1.115 3.346 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00B6T5S470 15,846,598 3.345802 SUBTOTAL 8. A 15,846,598 3.345802 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument date Conversion Period exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial date Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period settlementi SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity(please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Renáta PPF Kellnerová Holdings 0.478450 0.478450 B.V. Renáta PPF Group 3.345802 3.345802 Kellnerová N.V. Renáta Fodina B.V. 3.345802 3.345802 Kellnerová 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Prague Date of completion 01-Mar-2022

