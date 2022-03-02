Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
28.02.22
21:59 Uhr
5,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10009:33
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
02.03.2022 | 08:34
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)

DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.) 02-March-2022 / 10:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Polymetal International plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                               X 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name                                  Renáta Kellnerová 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name                                  Fodina B.V. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         Amsterdam, The Netherlands 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        28/02/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             01/03/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights held in 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuer 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 3.346          0.000          3.346     15,846,598 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                2.231          1.115          3.346 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rights             % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
JE00B6T5S470               15,846,598                       3.345802 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  15,846,598                   3.345802 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    date        Conversion Period 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   date         Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period    settlementi 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entity(please add additional rows as necessary) 
Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher  equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold 
Renáta    PPF 
Kellnerová  Holdings  0.478450                              0.478450 
       B.V. 
Renáta    PPF Group  3.345802                              3.345802 
Kellnerová  N.V. 
Renáta    Fodina B.V. 3.345802                              3.345802 
Kellnerová 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information 
 
 
Place of completion Prague 
Date of completion  01-Mar-2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  146162 
EQS News ID:  1291655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.