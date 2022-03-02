Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 Ticker-Symbol: 295 
Frankfurt
02.03.22
08:02 Uhr
11,150 Euro
-0,350
-3,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAALERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAALERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2022 | 08:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2 MARCH 2022 AT 9:45 (EET)

Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Ramsay

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10644/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 49 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 263 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 263 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 822 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 236 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 92 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 193 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(17): Volume: 3486 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 142 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 83 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 228 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 84 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 510 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 117 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(18): Volume: 110 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(19): Volume: 190 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(20): Volume: 43 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 467 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 236 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(23): Volume: 241 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(24): Volume: 117 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(25): Volume: 492 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(26): Volume: 175 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(27): Volume: 161 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(28): Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(30): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(31): Volume: 37 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(32): Volume: 14 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(32): Volume: 6514 Volume weighted average price: 11.51928 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications


Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


TAALERI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.