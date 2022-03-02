Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2 MARCH 2022 AT 9:45 (EET)
Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Oy Ramsay Invest Ab
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Peter Ramsay
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10644/7/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 49 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 263 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 263 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(14): Volume: 822 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(15): Volume: 236 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(16): Volume: 92 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(17): Volume: 193 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(17): Volume: 3486 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 142 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 83 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 228 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 84 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(14): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(15): Volume: 510 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(16): Volume: 117 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(17): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(18): Volume: 110 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(19): Volume: 190 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(20): Volume: 43 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 467 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 236 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(23): Volume: 241 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(24): Volume: 117 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(25): Volume: 492 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(26): Volume: 175 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(27): Volume: 161 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(28): Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(30): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(31): Volume: 37 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
(32): Volume: 14 Unit price: 11.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(32): Volume: 6514 Volume weighted average price: 11.51928 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com