Built by a Dutch-Chinese research team, the cell is relying on a new type of hybrid-shaped Cu finger consisting of a rectangular bottom part and a round top part, which was integrated into the cell through a 2-step electrochemical deposition process. The Cu-plated device outperformed both optically and electrically a reference cell fabricated via screen printing.An international research group has achieved a 22.1% power conversion efficiency in a bifacial heterojunction crystalline solar cell fabricated through copper (Cu) plating metallization. "We developed the cell by using controllable simultaneous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...