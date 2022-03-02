When Therapy and Other Traditional Methods Fail, Antojai Shamanic Wellness is Offering Other Solutions for those Suffering from Mental Illness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Mental illnesses are much more common than people think, and for many people, more traditional methods often do not work as well. This leaves very little room for improvement of someone's mental state because they cannot find a methodology that works to their benefit. However, there has been a movement to look to a new type of healing process that combines more ancient ideas with modern concepts.

One of these groups is Antojai Shamanic Wellness. This business focuses on multiple aspects of healing including: energy lifestyle, subconscious reprogramming, spiritual healing, Law of Attraction Coaching, and psychic development. Their program is one of a kind, teaching the lost arts of the shamanic medicine, psychic mastery, meditation, and alternative medicine.

This isn't even all that the Antojai Shamanic Wellness group is doing. They are also working on teaching other people to be healers themselves! The Antojai Ascension Academy" is quickly gaining recognition for training the highest level shamans, energy healers, counselors, and psychics worldwide.

However, what makes Antojai Shamanic Wellness particularly distinctive is their practice of quantum reiki. Reiki is a form of energy healing that was developed in 1922 by Mikao Usui. The creators of quantum reiki believed that it was an important healing technique that had been lost over the decades and wanted to bring it back in a new form for the modern age, so they combined it with the modern concept and understanding of quantum.

Quantum Reiki quickly became globally recognized as the most powerful reiki in the world, with people commenting on how this modality helped them cure their cancer, regain lost memories, recover completely from PTSD, shift a number of autoimmune disorders, activate a higher sense of self, and open up to a deeper connection with the universe.

Despite the fact that Antojai Shamanic Wellness is thriving and growing now, it was not always an easy pursuit. Many people were hesitant to accept the new methods of healing as with all new techniques, but the success of the methods began to seep their way further into the field and Antojai Shamanic Wellness began to be a mainstream name!

The company is run by Axel Carrarsquillo. Axel himself is the original success story and creator behind the quantum reiki method. After suffering from PTSD for years, trying numerous methods to heal himself and overcome his trauma, Axel was at his bitter end. That is when his exploration led him to reiki.

"After I suffered a traumatic life event in 2014, I developed severe PTSD, which took away my ability to take care of myself. After being in this state for over 6 months, unable to heal myself with Western and Eastern Methods of Medicine, I asked the universe for another answer to come into manifest.

Within weeks, I started channeling Antojai Quantum Healing in my dreams and meditations. Antojai Energy slowly started teaching me about the secrets of energy healing that could be applied on the body and consciousness to induce powerful transformation," Axel explains.

The Antojai Wellness Team has many exciting projects planned for the future as the new year begins. To find out more about how you can get involved, follow them on instagram here and check out their website here.

