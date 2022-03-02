Anzeige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and
official listing with effect from 3 March 2022: 



Udsteder / issuer               Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 03-03-2022       
ISIN                      DK0030505805      
Instrument name/ticker             NYKSnpAp24       
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     EUR          
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  0           
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           08-04-2024       
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      4           

??

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. 33 93 33 66
