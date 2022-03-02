Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 3 March 2022: Udsteder / issuer Nykredit Realkredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 03-03-2022 ISIN DK0030505805 Instrument name/ticker NYKSnpAp24 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 08-04-2024 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66