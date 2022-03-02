-Acquisition Brings 40 Years of Leadership In Applying Proprietary Processes and Expertise to the Development and Manufacture of Mineral Chelates and Other Specialty Ingredients for Nutritional Supplements-

-Acquisition Expands Aceto's Nutraceuticals Capabilities and Complements its Growing Life Sciences Industry Presence-

Aceto, the supplier of choice for life sciences and advanced technology specialty ingredients, today announced the acquisition of Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company (affiliated entities collectively referred to as Biotron herein), leading manufacturers of specialty ingredients for the nutritional supplements industry. The Biotron acquisition expands Aceto's existing nutraceuticals business and further strengthens its life science sector presence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005041/en/

The Biotron facilities in Ogden, Utah (shown) and Centerville, Utah, manufacture and supply more than 250 specialty ingredients to the nutritional supplements industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

For more than 40 years, Salt Lake City-based Biotron has been a leading manufacturer of premium specialty minerals, trace elements and other solutions for the nutritional supplements industry. It is well known for its proprietary technology for producing mineral chelates, which are widely used in nutritional supplements. Biotron's amino-acid based chelation process results in superior quality minerals and trace elements with greater bioavailability and enhanced user tolerance. Biotron has strong research and development capabilities and two manufacturing facilities located near its Utah headquarters.

"Biotron is the latest of our recent acquisitions of exceptional life-science specialty manufacturers, and they bring important new capabilities to Aceto," said Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer of Aceto. "Over four decades they have built a strong reputation in the nutritional supplements industry for their unique mineral chelation process, high-quality trace elements and other specialty ingredients. They are known for their focus on R&D and ability to work with customers on a variety of custom and specialty orders. Biotron is a great addition to our already-substantial nutraceuticals business, with a complementary portfolio of customers. We are delighted to welcome them to the growing Aceto family of life science specialty manufacturers and suppliers."

Gameil T. Fouad, PhD, President of Biotron Laboratories, commented, "At Biotron we are very proud of what our team has accomplished over the past 40 years. Our scientist-founder, my father, imbued Biotron with a passion for science and quality that has characterized the company throughout our decades of growth. Aceto shares these principles and joining forces is the logical next step in enabling the continued growth and evolution of our business." CEO of Talus Mineral Company, Dave Johnson, added, "As part of the Aceto family, we are excited to bring our unique capabilities to serve more clients globally as well as continuing to deepen our relationships with existing customers and suppliers. We look forward to investing further in our site capabilities and continuing to offer unparalleled customer service to all our clients."

Biotron Laboratories is certified to the NSF/GMP standard and is registered as an FDA food facility.

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC and Foley Lardner, LLP advised Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company on the transaction. Ulmer Berne, LLP advised Aceto. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Aceto

Aceto is the supplier of choice for differentiated specialty materials in the life sciences and advanced technology end markets. With business operations in 10 countries, Aceto manufactures and supplies more than 3,000 chemical compounds used principally by the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, agricultural, and specialty chemical industries. In the last two years, Aceto has made seven acquisitions, including Biotron, which has expanded its manufacturing, R&D, and portfolio offerings, transforming the company into a worldwide supplier of critical ingredients with a robust manufacturing footprint. Aceto's global operations, including a significant presence on the ground in China, India, Europe and North America, enable the company's deep worldwide sourcing and regulatory capabilities. Aceto is well positioned to innovate new solutions, ensure quality and customize products to meet customers' specific needs. Its expanded capabilities and decades of global sourcing expertise are especially valuable now that supply chain management is a critical strategic issue for companies worldwide. For more information visit aceto.com.

About Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company (Collectively "Biotron")

Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company ("Biotron"), founded in 1979 and 2014, respectively, are affiliated entities that in partnership manufacture and supply leading specialty minerals and nutritional ingredients to global markets. Biotron provides clients excellent customer service, agile processing capabilities, and proprietary production methods to deliver the highest quality ingredients with speed and certainty. The company provides over 250 products, including mineral complexes, custom blends, fortified blends, and chelates, which include magnesium-based, zinc-based, calcium-based and iron-based products. Products include halal, kosher, vegan and organic certified options. Biotron's manufacturing operations are located in Centerville, Utah and Ogden, Utah. For more information visit https://www.biotronlabs.com/index.php and http://www.talusminerals.com/.

