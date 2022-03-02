- (PLX AI) - Dollar Tree Q4 EPS USD 2.01 vs. estimate USD 1.77.
- • Q4 sales USD 7,080 million vs. estimate USD 7,120 million
- • Q4 operating income USD 578.8 million vs. estimate USD 544 million
- • Q4 net income USD 454.2 million vs. estimate USD 398 million
- • Outlook Q1 sales $6.63-6.78 billion; consensus $6.8 billion
- • Outlook Q1 EPS $1.95-2.10
- • Consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2022 are expected to range from $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion
- • This estimate is based on a low-to-mid single-digit increase in same-store sales and approximately 2.8% selling square footage growth
- • Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $7.60 to $8.00
