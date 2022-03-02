Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2022 | 13:44
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its participation in the virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference to be held March 7-9, 2022. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to participate in the "Breast Cancer" corporate panel session at 2:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

A live webcast of the panel session will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/panel23/2324601. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://celcuity.com/investors/events-webcasts/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
763-392-0123

ICR Westwicke
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690965/Celcuity-to-Participate-in-the-Cowen-42nd-Annual-Health-Care-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.