Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its participation in the virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference to be held March 7-9, 2022. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to participate in the "Breast Cancer" corporate panel session at 2:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

A live webcast of the panel session will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/panel23/2324601. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://celcuity.com/investors/events-webcasts/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

763-392-0123

ICR Westwicke

Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com

(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690965/Celcuity-to-Participate-in-the-Cowen-42nd-Annual-Health-Care-Conference