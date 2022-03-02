Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Reports on Progress with Ribera Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") is pleased to announce progress with its investment with Ribera Solutions' Connect2Med. Ribera has segregated the business entity into a separate business unit and made it an independent entity as a Delaware Corporation under the name of Connect2Trials, Inc. Oncology Pharma's investment has been transferred to the new business and it has committed to further finance the commercial development for a significant interest in the business.

Connect2Trials, Inc. is currently developing a prototype to present and demonstrate capabilities to companies including some of the largest pharma and biotech companies in the industry. The prototype target date is scheduled for late March of 2022 subject to the availability of adequate financing. Connect2Trials is in current discussions with some of the top CRO's (Clinical Research Organizations), Advocacy Groups, and Pharma Companies for potential partnerships for pilot deployment of its MVP (Minimum Viable Product) release scheduled for 2nd quarter of this year.

For Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and sites running clinical trials, Connect2Trials offers a highly engaging patient retention platform that keeps patients motivated to complete the trial, which is currently a challenge for many trials. Connect2Trials does this through community and peer to peer interactions and incentives.

Oncology Pharma, Inc, through its investment and continuation of financing of Connect2Trials is poised to become a significant player in the trials and patient engagement space in order to increase the results of clinical trials utilizing technology and patient engagement formulas to improve the retention rate, value proposition and eventual better clinical trials in the industry.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Ribera Solutions, LLC (Connect2Trials, inc.) (www.riberasolutions.com)

Ribera Solutions (CA, USA) has developed Web based Connect2Med platform, which has been recently assigned to Connect2Trials, Inc., with iOS and Android mobile Apps. Ribera's mission is to provide solutions for solving challenging problems timely through simple, practical and economical approaches.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CONTACTS:

For additional information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: info@oncology-pharma.com

