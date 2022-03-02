Both Voicemod users and Trailer Park Boys fans will benefit from entertaining sound content powered by Voicemod's real-time voice and interactive audio capabilities

Voicemod (www.voicemod.net), the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, has signed its fourth IP deal, this time in collaboration with the hit mockumentary Canadian TV series, Trailer Park Boys. The agreement with production company Trailer Park Boys Incorporated (www.swearnet.com) will include entertaining and enhanced sound content powered by Voicemod's one-of-a-kind voice and audio technology.

As the ultimate source in enabling the sonic identities of the metaverse, Voicemod builds the audio tools that make it easy for people to express themselves however they want to be heard. By incorporating Trailer Park Boys into their unique voice augmentation and audio creations, Voicemod will further expand its immersive impact on sound experiences, including those within the world of television entertainment. Trailer Park Boys audiences and Voicemod users alike will be able to enjoy a rich and amplified variety of engaging content, produced by the best in voice and audio technology of today.

In making the announcement, Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch said, "As we continue to shape the sound experiences of the metaverse through immersive content, we are delighted to partner with Trailer Park Boys Incorporated to add the series in our fourth IP deal this year. To be able to bring one of TV entertainment's top shows into our voice and audio content library is a pleasure, and we are so excited for what is to come."

"We are thrilled to partner with an innovative leader in creative sound experiences on this exciting IP content deal. By teaming with Voicemod, we look forward to providing content with incredibly cool voice augmentation and audio features for fans to enjoy," said Brad Stella, Head Of Brand, Trailer Park Boys Incorporated.

For information on the official release date and distribution of the partnered content from Voicemod and Trailer Park Boys, as well as additional IP deal announcements, please visit www.voicemod.com/newsroom.

For information on how to integrate Voicemod's real-time voice changing engine directly into your applications, as well as platforms that support our technology, please visit www.voicemod.net/developers.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod's audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

