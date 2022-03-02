The project is planned to be located 35km from Bucharest, in central Romania. The plant will be located close to grid infrastructure and is expected to occupy a surface of 150 hectares.Romanian solar project developer Ruserio Solar has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for a 134MW solar park in the Bucsani municipality, near Bucharest, in central Romania. The plant will be located close to grid infrastructure and is expected to occupy a surface of 150 hectares. The developer said it wants to utilize 234,984 bifacial solar modules with each having a power output of 570W; central inverters ...

