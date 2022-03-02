DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Mr. Alexey A. Mordashov, member of the Company's Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative, has resigned from the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

