New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - Plantable Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today provides an update on its clinical trials which are expected to further validate Plantable's Reboot program as a clinically-proven program to optimize health, and address the epidemic of chronic disease including obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and certain cancers. With 6 out of 10 people in the US suffering from chronic disease[1], healthcare costs are exploding[2] and consumers are seeking more natural alternatives to medication[3]. The successful conclusion of Plantable's clinical trials unlocks a significant market opportunity to address this growing market segment.

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "Plantable is a health and wellness company that focuses on long-term dietary behavior change. Our addiction to added sugar and highly-processed ingredients is driving the epidemic of chronic disease through inflammation and obesity. Plantable addresses the root cause of disease by changing people's dietary habits. The successful conclusion of our clinical trials will prove the efficacy of Plantable as a "prescribable" solution for doctors and patients alike, to improve outcomes associated with chronic conditions."

Following the successful conclusion of the clinical trials, Plantable intends to establish partnership relationships with medical institutions and insurance companies, developing co-branded programs to support physicians with their patient's overall treatment. Plantable's alternative healthcare programs seek to be prescribed by physicians as science-based, natural alternatives to insulin, statins, and weight loss drugs:

The North American Insulin Drug Market was valued at USD 10,600 million in 2017 and is expected to record a CAGR of 4.29% over the forecast period between 2020 to 2025 [4] .

. The size of the Weight Loss Drugs Market in 2020 was about USD 1,690 million and is expected to record a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period between 2021 to 2026 [5] .

. The global Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Market was evaluated at USD 17,440 million in 2020 and is expected to record a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period between 2021 to 2027[6].

Plantable's current and pipeline clinical trials are as follows:

The Breast Cancer Trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center based in New York, NY. This is a Phase 2 randomized control trial with Dr. Neil Iyengar as the Principal Investigator. This trial is active and is expected to conclude by mid-2023.

The Myeloma Cancer Trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY, with Principal Investigator Dr. Urvi Shah. This trial is active and is expected to conclude by late 2022.

Prostate Cancer Trial at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, NY and at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore, MA with Dr. David Nanus as the Principal Investigator. This trial is expected to commence recruitment in early 2022.

Each of the clinical trials described above sets out to assess the impact of a whole food plant-based dietary intervention, as administered by Plantable, on independent cancer risks which include weight loss, the microbiome and metabolic markers including cholesterol, blood sugar and inflammation, associated with other major chronic conditions. In all three trials, Plantable is the dietary intervention which combines Plantable's personalized behavioral coaching, with an educational lifestyle platform and the home delivery and guidance of whole food, plant-based meals to reset dietary habits associated with the overconsumption of added sugar and processed food.

The clinical trials were initiated by the Company following the successful outcome of the data collected from Plantable's initial data samples ("Foundational Results") collected from May 2015, October 2015 through to September 2017. The Foundational Results assessed the impact of Plantable's Reboot Program and documented that participants experienced a reduction in blood sugar (HgbA1C) by -0.91 pts, a reduction in inflammation (hsCRP) by -1.3 pts and a reduction in cholesterol (LDL) by -41 pts. Additionally, participants on average lost 8.9 pounds and reduced their waist circumference by 2 inches in the first 28 days.

Further information about the clinical trials and Foundational Results can be found in the Amended and Restated Prospectus which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically-supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in performance, health and well-being by bringing together whole food, plant-based meals, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the references in this news release to the benefits the Company expects to gain from the anticipated successful completion of clinical trials, and the expected market opportunity arising from Plantable's alternative healthcare programs becoming a recommended alternative to traditional medication both constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Notice to Investors - Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

