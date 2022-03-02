Monthly stock loan transaction volume up 53%
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through February 2022 was 43.7 million contracts, down 0.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through February 2021. Total volume was 807.3 million contracts, down 2.6 percent compared to February 2021.
Highlights
- Total ETF options volume up 43.6% year-over-year
- Total Index options volume up 23.4% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 53% year-over-year
Contract Volume
Feb. 2022
Feb. 2021
% Change
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Change
Equity Options
449,210,935
572,420,511
-21.5%
25,043,490
30,416,572
-17.7%
ETF Options
306,909,480
213,675,234
43.6%
15,878,140
11,328,826
40.2%
Index Options
46,040,621
37,317,082
23.4%
2,504,050
1,984,935
26.2%
Total Options
802,161,036
823,412,827
-2.6%
43,425,680
43,730,333
-0.7%
Futures
5,180,038
5,145,603
0.7%
289,673
272,319
6.4%
Total Volume
807,341,074
828,558,430
-2.6%
43,715,353
44,002,652
-0.7%
Securities Lending
Feb. 2022 Avg.
Feb. 2021 Avg.
%
Feb. 2022
Feb. 2021
%
Market Loan
$134,062,056,009
$115,720,498,494
15.8%
176,043
115,069
53.0%
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
