Monthly stock loan transaction volume up 53%

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through February 2022 was 43.7 million contracts, down 0.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through February 2021. Total volume was 807.3 million contracts, down 2.6 percent compared to February 2021.

Highlights

Total ETF options volume up 43.6% year-over-year

Total Index options volume up 23.4% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 53% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Feb. 2022

Contracts Feb. 2021

Contracts % Change 2022 YTD

ADV 2021 YTD

ADV % Change Equity Options 449,210,935 572,420,511 -21.5% 25,043,490 30,416,572 -17.7% ETF Options 306,909,480 213,675,234 43.6% 15,878,140 11,328,826 40.2% Index Options 46,040,621 37,317,082 23.4% 2,504,050 1,984,935 26.2% Total Options 802,161,036 823,412,827 -2.6% 43,425,680 43,730,333 -0.7% Futures 5,180,038 5,145,603 0.7% 289,673 272,319 6.4% Total Volume 807,341,074 828,558,430 -2.6% 43,715,353 44,002,652 -0.7%

Securities Lending

Feb. 2022 Avg.

Daily Loan Value Feb. 2021 Avg.

Daily Loan Value %

Change Feb. 2022

Total

Transactions Feb. 2021

Total

Transactions %

Change Market Loan

Hedge Total $134,062,056,009 $115,720,498,494 15.8% 176,043 115,069 53.0%

Additional Data

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

