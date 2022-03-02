Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
02.03.22
14:54 Uhr
1,264 Euro
+0,051
+4,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2631,28316:04
1,2631,27316:03
Dow Jones News
02.03.2022 | 15:10
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Update to Additional Listing

DJ Petrofac Limited: Update to Additional Listing

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Update to Additional Listing 02-March-2022 / 13:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 March 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Block Listing of Shares

-- update to announcement released on 02-March-2022 / 10:13 GMT/BST to recategorise from Share Issuance toBlock Listing

Petrofac Limited announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing and admission of 1,338,610 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the capital of the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission").

The New Shares will be issued in connection with distributions to participants of The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2014 and The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014 and allotted to the Company's Employment Benefit Trust. The New Shares when issued will rank, from Admission, pari passu in all respects with the existing shares and will have the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared in respect of issued share capital of the Company after Admission.

The total issued share capital of the Company following Admission will be 521,157,442 Shares and the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 521,157,442 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Admission is expected to become effective on 3 March 2022.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  146459 
EQS News ID:  1292655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 08:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.