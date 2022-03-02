MMA Global, Inc.: Tech-Driven Genealogy and Family History Play, BillionGraves, Joins Forces with LUSI

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / MMA Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUSI) (the "Company" or "ZUKI.APP") (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with BillionGraves Holding, Inc. (doing business as "BillionGraves"), a self-sustaining, in-revenue tech-driven genealogy and family history play, with over 1.5 million users.

BillionGraves was developed by some of the same technologists that were behind the development of other major players in the geneaological tech space, including some with valuations approaching a billion dollars.

Of this new partnership, ZUKI.APP CEO Jim Phipps said, "What impressed us so much about this opportunity is the quality of leadership and tech behind BillionGraves. With continuity in leadership and the availability of proper funding, BillionGraves is set to dramatically grow its unique record count at unrivaled price points per record through the exploitation of its entirely unique, proven and proprietary technology. We expect BillionGraves will in this way, doing what it does best, dramatically grow its subscriber counts and revenues and deepen BillionGraves' engagement with its 1.5 million genealogical professionals and family history volunteers and enthusiasts."

BillionGraves CEO Hudson Gunn added, "We're delighted to join forces with the ZUKI.APP team and very much look forward to building on each other's strengths and to enriching not only our product and service offerings to the public, but also our engagement with the very unique genealogical community."

Transaction Overview

The deal takes the form of a share swap, which sees the Company taking a 10% equity ownership stake in the voting shares of BillionGraves, which is valued at four million nine hundred fifty thousand U.S. dollars ($4,950,000), and BillionGraves receiving two 2,414,634 voting shares of the common stock of the Buyer to the Target at a price per share equal to twenty U.S. cents (US$ $0.205) per share (the share price of one share of the common stock of the Buyer on OTC Markets at the close of trading on the date the agreement in principal was reached), for a cumulative value of four hundred ninety-five thousand U.S. dollars (US$ 495,000). By law and agreement, the shares issued on both sides in connection of this deal will be restricted for a year. In this transaction, the Company will have VIE control for purposes of consolidating the results of these two companies.

This deal contemplates, LUSI, BillionGraves and LUSI's other group companies collaborating to raise up to $75 million in capital together, with up to $12 million of that new capital earmarked for application to the execution of BillionGraves' ambitious strategic plan to grow and to diversify its offerings and revenue streams.

About ZUKI.APP

Learn more about ZUKI.APP and its sister companies at https://www.zuki.app/zuki-group.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and, as such, is subject to the forward-looking notice disclaimer found at https://www.zuki.app.

