Partnership with rapidly expanding Spanish brokerage marks Acrisure's entry into its tenth global market

Acrisure, a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker, announced it has acquired one of Spain's leading insurance brokerages, Summa Insurance Brokerage ("Summa").

The acquisition of Summa is Acrisure's first expansion into the Spanish market, bringing the number of countries in which the Company has a physical presence to ten. This follows Acrisure's recent announcement of its partnership with the Brazilian firm It'sSeg and adds another major European market to Acrisure's already substantial operations on the continent, including Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Since its founding in 2005, Summa has grown revenues to over €11.5m ($13m) and expanded its offices and franchises throughout Spain. The deal brings Summa into Acrisure's global network of Partners, providing a wide array of tech-driven financial services solutions in areas including Insurance, Re-insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate and recently announced Cyber Services.

"Summa has an impressive track record displaying strong growth over the last several years while solidifying their position as a top insurance broker in Spain," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Acrisure. "Summa's exceptional team and their particular focus on training insurance experts with multidisciplinary skills makes for a strong combination as we continue our geographical expansion."

"The partnership with Acrisure will be immensely valuable to us as we integrate their tech-driven approach and capabilities into our operations," said Jose Antonio Vargas Gonzalez, Summa's President and CEO. "This will allow us to rapidly accelerate our growth in Spain and offer clients a robust suite of solutions."

"As we continue to look for ways to strategically expand our global presence, marrying the expertise of Summa in one of Europe's key markets with the vast technological resources of Acrisure, brings a great opportunity for us to meet our common goals," added Jason Howard, President of Acrisure International.

About Acrisure

Acrisure specializes in intelligence-driven financial services, providing a broad array of products including Insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate Services, and Cyber Services. The Company has grown revenue from $38 million to more than $3.5 billion in just over eight years and has locations in 10 countries. Acrisure is the intelligence-driven financial services distribution platform of the future. Find out more at www.acrisure.com.

