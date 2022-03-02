Mr. Havis will Lead Commercialization from Europe to Asia

Rapid Medical, a leading developer of neurovascular devices, announces the promotion of Eitan Havis to President, International. Mr. Havis will oversee the commercial expansion of the company's advanced neurovascular technologies to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke patients in Europe, Asia, and other geographies.

Mr. Havis brings 20 years of sales leadership experience for both growth-stage and large medical device companies. He joined Rapid Medical in 2013 as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. During his tenure, he helped to grow the company from an early-stage start-up to a well-funded commercial operation. With Mr. Havis's leadership, the company has launched 3 product franchises, each providing neurointerventionalist with greater control over procedural outcomes than previous offerings and gaining adoption in thousands of hospitals.

"Eitan has been a crucial leader in growing the company from its infancy," commented Ronen Eckhouse, CEO and co-founder of Rapid Medical. "His leadership professional expertise will enable us to further develop and expand our international presence."

"Rapid Medical's devices provide interventionalists with enhanced control inside of the vessel, allowing them to tailor the treatment to each patient," adds Eitan Havis, President, International, for Rapid Medical. "I am continuously inspired by our talented team as we bring these advanced solutions to physicians across the globe."

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical develops the premier, responsive interventional devices for neurovascular diseases such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing novel manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical's products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the intravascular environment and have greater control over procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER17 and 21, COMANECI and COLUMBUS/DRIVEWIRE are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER13 and XL are also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

