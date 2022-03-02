Corum Group: PDI Acquires Corum Client Azpiral, Customer Engagement Platform Developer

SEATTLE, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Ireland-based Azpiral, was acquired by US-based PDI. Azpiral is a leading developer of cloud-based digital consumer engagement solutions in the EMEA market. This acquisition enables PDI to expand its consumer engagement solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum markets in Europe.



The transaction was led by Corum's Chairman, Jon Scott. Jon commented that "Azpiral had developed a feature rich loyalty and marketing solutions portfolio platform that was being used by major petroleum retail stores throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe. The Azpiral acquisition is the first step in expanding PDI's consumer engagement segment beyond North America."

Azpiral's CEO and co-founder, Richard Gubbins, said, "I want to thank Jon and the Corum team for all their advice and guidance throughout this process. It was invaluable and very much appreciated. We're excited about becoming part of the PDI team."

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com (http://www.pdisoftware.com).

About Azpiral

Azpiral is the developer of a customer engagement platform intended to help clients capture and analyze consumer data for both in-store and online purchases. The company's platform provides companies across the globe to constantly monitor and improve third-party application programming interfaces, enabling clients to improve their revenue and growth by attracting more customers. For more information, visit www.azpiral.com (http://www.azpiral.com).

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com