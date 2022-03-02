DJ EPTI AB: Publishes Year-End Report 2021: NAV increased 22% in Q4

Fourth quarter 2021 (compared with fourth-quarter 2020) . NAV increased by 22% to 836,178 kSEK (688,118) . The number of full-time employees at the end of the period was 225 (80) . The Group's operating income increased by 313% to 48,663 kSEK (11,769) . Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -7,478 kSEK (-1,568)

Full-year 2021 (compared with full-year 2020) . NAV increased by 73% to 836,178 kSEK (483,874) . The number of full-time employees at the end of the period was 225 (80) . The Group's operating income increased by 118% to 112,571 kSEK (51,744) . Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 4,267 kSEK (14,392)

"EPTI ends an eventful year with continued positive development, NAV increased 22 percent to 836 MSEK in the fourth quarter. The biggest highlight in 2021 was the achieved milestone of a successful listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market." From Arli Mujkic CEO comment For further information, please contact:

Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB E-mail: adam@epti.com Phone: +46 73 026 68 26

About EPTI

EPTI invests capital and operational support for companies, entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies under the motto "We Empower Innovation". As a venture builder, this is done by adding experience from other founders, capital, resources, processes, state-of-the-art technology as well as commercial execution and marketing. EPTI also starts companies and joint ventures with driven co-founders and companies. The companies in EPTI's portfolio are in the segments Gaming, Fintech, Marketplace, SaaS and Services. Since the start in 2017, a portfolio of more than 25 companies has been built up, of which the majority-owned companies comprise a total of approximately 200 coworkers in seven countries around Europe. EPTI is more than an investment company, it is partly an investment company and partly a service company. A venture builder for founders, by founders.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se End of Media Release

Additional features: File: EPTI Year-end report 2022

