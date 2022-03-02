DJ PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgro GDRs

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgro GDRs 02-March-2022 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release 2 March 2022

Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgro GDRs

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has notified PhosAgro concerning transactions to buy call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of USD0.21 per option.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Gardesina Holding Limited HE367560, 10367560Y a) Name Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of a member of the Board of directors b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Depository receipt, US71922G2093 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of call options, strike price USD23 per receipt with an expiry date 10 May 2022 Price(s) Volume(s) 0.21 USD 90,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 90,000 d) Price 18,900.00 USD e) Date of the transaction 25.02.2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Contact us

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 207 002 7859

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.

