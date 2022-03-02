Anzeige
ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0034330679

Issuer Name

ANGLE plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Wilmington

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. manages funds on a discretionary basis on behalf of various clients



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.817589

0.000000

4.817589

11,328,548

Position of previous notification (if applicable)





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0034330679

11,328,548


4.817589


Sub Total 8.A

11,328,548

4.817589%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold






10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is being made by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. as they have now fallen below the 5% threshold that they previously crossed above on Trade Date 21 Jan 2021 with a holding of 5.32%

12. Date of Completion

01-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc



https://www.accesswire.com/691239/Angle-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

