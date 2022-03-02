ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0034330679
Issuer Name
ANGLE plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
Wilmington
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. manages funds on a discretionary basis on behalf of various clients
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Feb-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.817589
0.000000
4.817589
11,328,548
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0034330679
11,328,548
4.817589
Sub Total 8.A
11,328,548
4.817589%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
This notification is being made by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. as they have now fallen below the 5% threshold that they previously crossed above on Trade Date 21 Jan 2021 with a holding of 5.32%
12. Date of Completion
01-Mar-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Glasgow
