Nexus Token - NXD, is the network's reward token with support for different networks. It's built on the Polygon network, which is referred to as a 2nd layer of the Ethereum network that allows for quick processing power and decentralization based on "Proof of Stake," a next generation consensus algorithm. Polygon is a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without risking security - Polygon was created to solve the scalability concerns that had been identified with Ethereum.



The Nexus Project, a bridging multi-network token that supports a variety of networks, is providing digital incentives for people's daily consumption behaviour by a decentralized ecosystem.









Nexus Dubai Token - Multi Reward Token

Digital rewards/points services have moved from being a mere discount program to being used to increase customer's engagement and loyalty to a firm in the web 1.0 ~ 2.0 era.

The Nexus Project aims to centralize digital incentives and digital points in the Nexus merchant network and use it as a ticket to the democratic and decentralized sector of cryptocurrency. This way, the project will evolve the digital incentive/digital point service as a Web 3.0 solution that does not rely on the issuing company by supporting the value of digital points through a proprietary token.



The Nexus Project intends to offer a digital payment infrastructure that will contribute to economic development by increasing accessibility. Thus, by integrating smart contracts, asset collateral, and personal authentication mechanisms, the project employs blockchain technology to facilitate not only small purchases but also signing and settlement of large purchases such as real estate.



Payment can be made easily at a wide range of places including retail stores and restaurants, mainly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. By keeping the payment application updated, customers can be shown more attractive affiliated stores and recommended products. Plus, with a new improved common settlement a new economic zone will be created for all the UAE Merchant network. With the common payment system, users will be able to obtain goods and services conveniently and at a reasonable price wherever they go in the world.



Purchasing Nexus Dubai (NXD) Token

Signing up for a cryptocurrency exchange will enable investors to buy, sell, and hold Nexus Dubai(NXD) Token - both for fiat money and other cryptocurrencies. Some of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in Nexus Dubai stock are currently MEXC Global, BitMart, and SushiSwap (Polygon).

Token Allocation

Public Share - 20%

Company - 15%

Incentives - 10%

Partner Programs - 20%

Staking of Service - 25%

Farming -7%

Staking - 3%

