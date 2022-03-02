Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - In support of the BC Rural Health Network and its partners, ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") has developed an expanded set of Voyent Alert! features to better identify and support community members who may be at elevated risk during critical events.

In British Columbia last year, the BC Coroners Service recorded 595 heat related deaths during a "Heat Dome" event which recorded record high temperatures between June 25 and July 1, 2021. Many of these deaths may have been avoided had the affected individuals been aware of or had been able to make their way to cooling stations set up across various local communities.

Voyent Alert! now provides communities with the ability to:

Identify and enroll members of the community who self-identify or are deemed to be at greater risk of these kinds of extreme weather events.

Communicate directly with these citizens and provide relevant information regarding availability of cooling and/or warming stations, the locations of the stations, and turn by turn directions on how to reach them.

Request feedback as to whether isolated/at-risk citizens require a health status check or transportation assistance to get to an environmentally controlled shelter set up by the community.

Automatically advise and dispatch volunteers or staff members to provide transportation assistance as requested.

"ICEsoft is pleased to include these new alerting capabilities as part of our Voyent Alert! offering. Further, Voyent Alert! training is tailored to improve community preparedness for dealing with these kinds of extreme weather events," says Brian McKinney, President of ICEsoft. "By drawing attention to these weather-related issues and highlighting the tools and capabilities municipalities have to communicate 1:1 with citizens we can mitigate the loss of life and financial costs associated with these extreme environmental events."

"Automated notification services, such as the Voyent Alert! system used by a number of our communities, are great tools," says Johanna Trimble, BC Rural Health Network board member. "Contact by cell or landline specifies the exact location of the emergency and two-way capability allows a response. For example, if a vulnerable person is unable to get to a cooling station or evacuate, they can respond to the alert. To use these kinds of tools to the maximum of their capability requires community outreach, planning, collaboration and coordination."

To learn more about BC Rural Health Network and the services they provide go to https://www.bcrhn.ca .

The Voyent Alert! service provides targeted and enriched media alerts to community members and residents during critical events such as fires, floods, or train derailments as well as important day-to-day informational notices such as road construction, fire-bans or COVID-19 updates. Voyent Alert's notifications are personalized with critical information such as a recipient's distance and direction to an incident, maps, visuals and critical attachments.

To learn more about the Voyent Alert! Notification Service go to https://www.voyent-alert.com

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115420