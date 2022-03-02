New offices in Amsterdam and Mexico City to bolster customer support and accelerate region-specific product development

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the addition of two new offices in Amsterdam and Mexico City, to accelerate its international growth. Samsara's latest expansions will enable the company to provide exceptional support to new and existing customers in these key markets.

"Our EMEA business is growing at an astonishing rate since we first opened our European headquarters in London back in 2018. In the past year alone we have seen significant growth in our EMEA customer base, helping major companies such as Kelly Group, Fraikin and COLAS drive safety, efficiency, and sustainability throughout their business with the Samsara Connected Operations platform," said Philip Van Der Wilt, VP General Manager, Samsara, EMEA. "As we continue to expand across the region and become a critical partner to our customers, the ability to service locally is crucial. The opening of our Amsterdam office to support the Benelux region furthers our ability to deliver world-class service to our customers, as well as further expand our world-class employee base."

The Mexico City office will be Samsara's first expansion in the region and the team is expected to grow to 100 people by the end of 2022 across local sales, operations, and customer success roles. "Samsara is doubling down on our investment in the region with our new Mexico City office," said Santiago Padilla, Director, Sales Business Operations at Samsara. "We've already seen tremendous impact for our local customers including Alianza Trayecto, Mexicana Logistics, and Cruz Roja. Our expanded footprint will further enable us to continue providing best-in-class customer experience with additional local support, as we continue to invest in region-specific security solutions and product features to ensure we're staying ahead of our customers' needs."

Learn more about how you can be part of Samsara's mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com/company/careers.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

