DJ EQS-News: China's modern maternity and childcare service operator PrimeCare International welcomes China Life's strategic investment

EQS-News / 03/03/2022 / 09:00 UTC+8

China's modern maternity and childcare service operator PrimeCare International welcomes China Life's strategic investment

Representing the state-owned insurance company's first-ever investment in the industry

PrimeCare International, which is the parent company of SAINT BELLA, the leading modern maternity and childcare service brand in China, just announced the completion of its latest round of financing. The C-2 round was exclusively invested by China Life, a large state-owned insurance group.

This milestone represents the first investment by China Life - and any Chinese insurance fund -in the maternity and childcare industry. The support of such insurance giants will play a significant role in the healthy development of the entire industry ecosystem.

PrimeCare International previously announced in March 2021 the completion of its RMB 200 million C-1 round of financing, which was led by Tencent and co-invested by Gaorong Capital, setting a new fundraising record in the booming industry.

Founded in 2017, PrimeCare International owns and operates a modern, digitally-integrated system of service, sales training and management, including the luxury postpartum care brand SAINT BELLA, the light luxury postpartum care brand Baby BELLA, the postpartum recipe brand GUANG HE TANG, the at-home maternity and childcare brand PRIMECARE FOR HOME as well as the nursing college PRIMECARE COLLEGE. Its service covers pregnancy care, postpartum care, at-home maternity and childcare, and online health management, setting the top service benchmark in the industry. In the past four years, PrimeCare International has set up nearly 30 maternity and childcare centres across China and grown to be one of the largest directly-operated brands in the industry.

Danny Xiang, Founder and CEO of PrimeCare International, said: "This round of financing is mainly to upgrade our existing businesses to the next level, so that customers of SAINT BELLA and Baby BELLA will receive even higher levels of care. PrimeCare will also continue to expand its services and bring high-quality care services to more cities across China. At the same time, we are accelerating our retail offerings. We recently acquired a 20-year-old postpartum confinement recipe brand GUANG HE TANG. This offering allows more people to enjoy our care services and health products."

As a pioneer and leader in the industry, PrimeCare International has invested early and heavily in digitalization. Its standardized, precise and efficient systems now run from store management to intelligent logistics deployment. For example, for its smart nursing service, PrimeCare International plans to use Internet of Things technology in health management, sleep monitoring and exercise management of babies and mothers, and to combine the products with hardware ecology of the IoT through continuous iterative independent research and development. Such system is expected to be directly replicated to its at-home care services, and will contribute to the overall industry's digital and intelligent services going forward.

In recent years, a number of leading Chinese insurance companies have increased their investments in the elderly care sector, and aimed to integrate "insurance, elderly care and medical care". China Life's entry to the maternity and childcare industry aims to integrate the upstream and downstream systems of life and health, of elderly care and maternity & childcare. With this investment trend, the insurance industry is expected to create a major upgrade of the closed-loop life safety ecological chain. PrimeCare International will play a crucial role in this process, focusing on its "service + retail" strategy.

Looking forward, PrimeCare International, with strong support from insurance sector, will become a safer and more assured comprehensive service platform for home care and health management, and is committed to building a modern and world-leading home care brand. File: China's modern maternity and childcare service operator PrimeCare International welcomes China Life's strategic investment

03/03/2022 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 20:00 ET (01:00 GMT)