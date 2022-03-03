DJ EQS-News: Linklogis Was Selected as the Top 100 Companies in the World

Linklogis Was Selected as the Top 100 Companies in the World

According to the January 2022 issue of the FinTech magazine, Linklogis ranked No. 53 of the Top 100 Fintech Companies in the world, based on companies' value. As one of the seven Chinese fintech enterprises on the list, Linklogis is also the youngest among the nominated Chinese fintech companies such as Ant Group and WeBank.

Founded in 2016, Linklogis was successfully listed on the main board of HKEX within five years, becoming the first listed supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise in China. In the meanwhile, Linklogis' overseas business is expanding rapidly, covering many countries in North America and Southeast Asia. Committed to being the world's leading supply chain finance technology solution provider, Linklogis aims to redefine and transform supply chain finance through technology and innovation.

"Fintech is no longer a buzzword; it has become an integral component of the world economy. It is a significant driver of innovation and represents some of the most promising business opportunities in modern history." Derin Cag, Editor-in-Chief at FinTech Magazine, said, "In our research for the Top 100 Fintech Companies, we discovered that they have a combined valuation of USUSD1.83tn."

FinTech Magazine, under the BizClik Media Group, is a 'Digital Community' for the banking, payments, and financial services industry that connects the world's largest banking and finance brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends as the finance industry pivots towards technology and digital transformation. File: Linklogis Was Selected as the Top 100 Companies in the World

