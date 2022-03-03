Novo Nordisk A/S: Highlights to be presented at Novo Nordisk's Capital Markets Day 2022

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3March 2022 - Novo Nordisk is today hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) where the company is providing a progress update on its Strategic Aspirations 2025.

The Strategic Aspirations 2025 were introduced in 2019 to reflect the broad aspects of Novo Nordisk's business including purpose and sustainability (ESG), the sustained growth opportunities until 2025 across therapy areas and geographies as well as future growth drivers of Novo Nordisk in the research and development pipeline.

The day will be centred around the Strategic Aspirations and during the day, senior management presentations will cover corporate strategy and research and early development strategy, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies and performance as well as commercial strategies, research and development pipeline and performance within Diabetes care, Obesity care and Biopharm, which is renamed to Rare Disease. In addition, Novo Nordisk's approach to cardiovascular disease, product supply and financials are presented.

The CMD will also include break-out sessions covering technology platforms, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Region EMEA.

Key highlights of the day are:

Focus on securing growth beyond semaglutide by building on core research capabilities and new technology platforms

Growth potential for GLP-1-based semaglutide treatments within Diabetes care and outlook for the phase 3 clinical programme for insulin Icodec intended for once-weekly dosing

Launch update for Wegovy in the US, where the expectation still is to be able to meet demand in the second half of 2022, an updated commercial strategic aspiration for Obesity care and an update of the obesity research and development pipeline, including the semaglutide 2.4 mg cardiovascular outcomes trial, SELECT

All sessions of the CMD are webcasted live, and a replay will be made available on the investor section of novonordisk.com. Presentation material from the CMD will also be available throughout the day on the investor section of novonordisk.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO).

