Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Love Hemp Scoops Awards for its CBD Products

Love Hemp a Winner in this Year's Beauty Shortlist Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC ("Love Hemp", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has won four accolades in this year's Beauty Shortlist Awards, which were announced yesterday on Tuesday 2nd March, 2022. These recent accolades from the Beauty Shortlist Awards join a host of other awards for Love Hemp.

Highlights

Love Hemp's 300mg CBD Capsules were named 'Best CBD Capsules' in the Beauty Shortlist Award, and three further products were Editor's Choice award winners

The Company also recently won 'Leading CBD Brand of the Year - UK 2021' in the Commercial Cannabis Awards by Global Health and Pharma, for the second year in a row

Love Hemp's CBD Infused Body Salve won 'Best CBD Skincare' at the Cannavist CBD & Wellbeing Awards, whilst its Natural CBD Oil Drops came runner-up in the 'Best Sleep Aid category'

Beauty Shortlist Awards

Love Hemp's CBD Capsules 300mg were named Best CBD Capsules. Vegan, gluten-free and 100% THC free, the flavourless CBD capsules are easy to use and offer reliable dosing with 5mg of CBD per capsule.

The following Love Hemp products were also Editor's Choice award winners:

Medium 2% CBD Oil Drops 600mg Premium Hemp Extract in Wild Cherry

Strong 4% CBD Oil Drops 1,200mg in Valencia Orange

CBD Infused Body Salve 300mg

The Beauty Shortlist Awards were launched in the UK in 2012 and are 100% independent. They were founded by natural beauty journalist and eco lifestyle advocate Fiona Klonarides to spotlight and support stand-out natural, ethical, and sustainable brands. Entries are judged by three independent panels of experts in the UK, USA, and Australia.

The awards are well known for their transparency and ethical focus and are closely followed by consumers, industry experts, retail beauty buyers, industry news sources, journalists, PRs, retailers, and international distributors.

Tony Calamita, CEO and Co-Founder of Love Hemp Group, said: "We're delighted that a number of our products have been recognised in this year's Beauty Shortlist Awards."

Fiona Klonarides, founder of The Beauty Shortlist Awards, said: "The Beauty Shortlist Awards provide a level playing field to global brands and smaller artisan brands alike, celebrating the brightest new beauty and natural health launches alongside already very well-established brands and products."

Love Hemp is endorsed by boxing legend, Anthony Joshua OBE, who has said that "the ability of CBD to improve people's everyday lives is undeniable."

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

