

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French electrical systems company, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, amidst an increase in revenue and order intake.



For the full year, the Paris-headquartered firm reported a consolidated net income of 1.08 billion euros, compared with 483 million euros last year.



The electrical systems provider recorded its adjusted earnings for the 12-month period at 1.36 billion euros or 6.39 euros per share, compared with 937 million euros or 4.40 euros per share, on year-on-year basis.



Thales' EBIT for the year moved up by 32.1 percent, to 1.64 billion euros, compared with 2020.



The French company's order intake for the period also rose by 18 percent, to 19.90 billion euros.



The rise in demand for its products and services helped the company to generate sales of 16.19 billion euros, up from 15.37 billion euros a year ago.



For 2021, Thales announced an increased dividend of 2.56 euros per share.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the Group projects its sales to be in the range of 16.6 billion euros - 17.2 billion euros, and EBIT margin in the range between 10.8 percent and 11.1 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THALES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de