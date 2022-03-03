Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTQQ ISIN: FR0010641449 Ticker-Symbol: 81E 
Stuttgart
03.03.22
09:08 Uhr
0,095 Euro
-0,003
-3,25 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGROGENERATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGROGENERATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1130,11409:45
Actusnews Wire
03.03.2022 | 08:12
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGROGENERATION: Year-end results disclosure potential postponement

Paris, March 3rd, 2022

AgroGeneration, a Ukraine based grain and oilseed producer, considering the political situation in Ukraine and its impact on the work of its teams, suffered of difficulties, among others, to finish its work on the consolidation of the financial statements of each of its subsidiaries for the year end 2021.

At this stage, AgroGeneration will probably not be able to meet the forecasted deadline for the Group's 2021 financial accounts publication (30 April 2022). Subject to the positive evolution of the political situation in the coming weeks, the group will make its best efforts to publish its financial statement end-May. The convening of the shareholders general meeting to review and approve such financial statements will also probably be postponed.

The group will keep the market informed on further significant changes in its activity.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, AgroGeneration today is ranked amongst some of the largest agricultural firms in Ukraine. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 60,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

All information on AgroGeneration's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at: www.actusnews.com



AgroGeneration
+33 1 55 27 38 40
investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com
www.AgroGeneration.com

Actus Finance
Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGqck5pnaGjHm25tZJlqmGGWmm5kxpbFl5OYyZJulZ2ca52RlW2VmZeXZnBkmWhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73434-agg_ukraine_annual_results_def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
AGROGENERATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.