

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper group Mondi PLC (MNDI.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax of 983 million euros for the full year, higher than 770 million euros in the prior year.



Profit for the year attributable to shareholders rose to 756 million euros or 155.8 euro cents per share from 582 million euros or 120 euro cents per share last year.



Underlying EPS was 153.9 euro cents compared with 129.3 euro cents a year earlier.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, rose to 1.506 billion euros from 1.322 billion euros last year.



Underlying EBITDA increased 11% year-on-year to 1.503 billion euros.



Revenue for the period jumped 16% to 7.723 billion euros from 6.663 billion euros a year ago.



Further, the company's Board has recommended an increase in the final 2021 dividend to 45 euro cents per share, payable on 16 May to shareholders on the register on 8 April.



Looking forward, the company said, 'There are significant geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties and we anticipate continued inflationary pressures on our cost base. However, we also expect to realise the full benefit of the price increases implemented in 2021 and early 2022, shorter planned maintenance shuts and the contribution from our capital investment programme.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONDI PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de