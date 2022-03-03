DJ Manz AG: Strong demand for efficient battery production solutions to continue in 2022

DGAP-Media / 2022-03-03 / 09:00 Manz AG: Strong demand for efficient battery production solutions to continue in 2022 . Manz convinces with holistic consulting, flexible system concept, and high degree of digitization forfull traceability of produced parts . Contract awarded by a leading southern European company in the production of industrial batteries andenergy storage systems . Order volume in the low double-digit million-euro range . Excellent positioning to continue to benefit significantly from the enormous global demand for batterysystems in the future

Reutlingen, March 3rd, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has won another multi-million-euro order in connection with the continuously increasing demand for Li-ion battery systems. A contract for four lines for the assembly of battery modules made of prismatic cells was concluded with one of the leading companies in the production of industrial batteries and energy storage systems from Southern Europe. The modules produced on the lines are to be used in the commercial vehicle sector and for stationary energy storage. The order volume is in the low double-digit million-euro range and will impact sales and earnings in equal parts in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

In other customer projects, Manz AG was already able to map the entire production process for battery modules with customized system technology within a short time thanks to simultaneous engineering. This, as well as the very high system uptime and flexibility, now also convinced the new customer from Southern Europe. This project also uses the proven, modular BLS 500 Battery Laser System, which can be used to weld Li-ion battery cells into modules with high strength. Manz also scored points with its proprietary smartPRODUCTIONKIT, which can be used to record and evaluate production data across all process steps in manufacturing, thus enabling full traceability of the parts produced in real time.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "With our decades of experience and innovative strength in the fields of high-tech engineering and battery production solutions, Manz has established itself as an expert in the industry. Demand for our modular and innovative manufacturing systems is correspondingly high. Our customers particularly appreciate the fact that we can provide them with comprehensive advice and offer the right solution for all processes and production stages. In this way, we achieve significant efficiency gains for our customers. We therefore believe we are excellently positioned to continue to benefit significantly from the enormous global demand for battery systems in the future." Company Profile: Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2020, the Group generated revenues of around 237 million euros. Contact: Manz AG Axel Bartmann Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395 Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99 E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG Claudius Krause Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28 Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66 E-mail: krause@cometis.de End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Manz AG Key word(s): Enterprise

2022-03-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0 Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99 E-mail: info@manz.com Internet: http://www.manz.com ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 WKN: A0JQ5U Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1292921 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1292921 2022-03-03

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)