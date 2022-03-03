FICO's latest survey also shows the need to have direct and efficient security checks to keep consumers engaged with the process

Highlights:

35 percent would switch provider if an online transaction was incorrectly declined three or four times

19 percent find their biggest irritation with banks is when legitimate purchases are blocked

63 percent would choose to receive a verification code as a text message

56 percent will continue to use digital banking despite in-person options being available again

The latest research from global analytics software company FICO shows a need for banks to strike a balance between fraud checks and a smooth customer journey. It will not take much disruption for consumers to switch providers, with 35 percent saying they would do so if a legitimate online transaction was blocked three or four times.

More information:

Digital Consumer Banking and Fraud Survey Global Results

Digital Consumer Banking and Fraud Survey UK Results Ebook

One of the biggest irritations UK consumers have with banking security is when they are cycled through different forms of authentication, with 21 percent stating this as a concern. Consumers are also irritated when their cards are blocked for legitimate purchases (19 percent); when they never receive messages about fraud and have to call the bank to resolve an issue (7 percent); or when their time is wasted by delayed fraud messages (8 percent).

"Our research shows the tightrope banks walk to protect consumers' funds but also keep them engaged with the security checks that take place along the customer journey," said Matt Cox, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, FICO. "Apply too much attention to either side and balance is lost, and either security will drop off, or consumers' patience for the checks wears thin.

"To mitigate any losses on either side, banks must ensure their fraud systems are up to speed and reduce false positives, so they don't delay a legitimate consumer's purchase. Consumers expect instant results when purchasing and safety measures must be streamlined, direct, and effective."

Consumers Overconfident About Scams

The most common concerns highlighted in the consumer research were cases when fraudsters would steal identities to open a financial account and when fraudsters use stolen personal information to take control of consumers' accounts. Both cases were selected by 26 percent of respondents.

Respondents were not as worried about being tricked into sending payments to fraudsters, also known as authorized push payments fraud. Only 6 percent were concerned by this, which reveals a potential need for education on the subject, as £355.3 million was lost to these scams in the first half of 2021.

"The confidence consumers have in their own ability to spot and avoid real-time payment scams is misplaced. While it is good to learn that they are aware of these cases of fraud, the level of criminal sophistication does not appear to be appreciated at the moment," added Cox.

"This presents a tricky hurdle for banks. Do they simply push more educational messages and security measures onto their customers? Our survey reveals this may not be the best approach."

FICO surveyed 1,000 UK consumers aged 18 to 85 as part of a global survey in late 2021. The survey also included consumers in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand and the USA.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005058/en/

Contacts:

FICO UK PR Team

Parm Heer Mobile: 07810 004393

Matthew Enderby Mobile: 07788 257107

Wendy Harrison Mobile: 07850 372469 or email ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com