Tada Cognitive Solutions Announces Industry's First Digital Twin Enabled Supply Chain Control Tower

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TadaNow), the leader in digital twin-enabled supply chain solutions, announced today the industry's first digital twin enabled Supply Chain Control Tower designed to solve complex supply chain problems and foster multi-tier supplier collaboration. Fueled by Digital Duplicate® , our patented digital supply chain twin technology, empowers supply chain business leaders to gain orchestration, collaboration, and real-time end-to-end visibility across their entire supply chain ecosystem in a matter of weeks.



This latest release addresses the needs of Planners, Buyers, Suppliers, Transportation analysts, Executives, and other critical supply chain decision-makers. With secure, customizable persona-based portals, TadaNow's Supply Chain Control Tower provides powerful reports with actionable insights, built-in collaboration and workflows designed to optimize day-to-day supply chain operations.



"At the stage of maturity, there will no longer be a separation between the digital supply chain and the E2E control tower - just becoming digital supply chain twin". Organizations using the integration of these technologies should get ahead in digitizing their supply chain initiatives according to Gartner®.



As noted by Tim Payne and Christian Titze at Gartner, "At the later stages of a digital supply chain journey, a company will want to converge end-to-end (E2E) decision making with E2E supply chain visibility. This will result in the coalescence of its digital supply chain twin initiative with its control tower initiatives. At this stage of maturity, there will no longer be a separation between the digital supply chain and the E2E control tower - just the digital supply chain twin."



This Supply Chain Control Tower delivers transparency between Planners and their multi-tier Suppliers, a critical feature in most supply chain management systems. Suppliers can notify of any changes in supply and demand through in-app Corrective Action Widgets, saving precious work hours by eliminating the need for back-to-back phone calls and emails. With built-in security using end-to-end encryption, the in-app Supplier Acknowledgment Forms allow suppliers to securely confirm supply commitments weekly or daily, depending on the parameters set by Planners.

"Supply chain leaders have been struggling to integrate data from various disparate systems and get real-time end-to-end visibility and actionable insights for their teams. Our technology has shortened this process from months down to a couple of weeks for all our customers, and we look forward to showing the magic of our technology to many more supply chain leaders," said Seshadri Guha, CEO and co-founder of Tada Cognitive Solutions.TadaNow's Supply Chain Control works with over 200 other systems, including multiple variations of ERP, MRP, WMS and TMS systems. It provides real-time end-to-end visibility and collaboration by automatically gathering data from siloed systems, cleansing this data, and creating personalized workflows needed for every supply chain role."Our synaptic digital twin technology is revolutionizing the supply chain planning process," said Dr. Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer of Tada Cognitive Solutions. "There are so many layers within a supply chain ecosystem, and TadaNow's Supply Chain Control Tower is a solution that allows all players to see the same data and innovate together."Because of TadaNow's unique cloud-based architecture, the Supply Chain Control tower is easily scalable and accessible from both web browsers and mobile devices. Equipped with out-of-the-box applications and a fast data integration process, users can deploy the Supply Chain Control Tower and see the platform's value in as little as 12 weeks.Gartner, "Quick Answer: Will I Need Both a Digital Supply Chain Twin and a Supply Chain Control Tower?", Tim Payne, Christian Titze, 6 October 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tada Cognitive Solutions

Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TadaNow) is the leader in the Digital Duplicate® Technology that continuously integrates data, people, and process partners to deliver real-time visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem. Our no-code platform unleashes the magic of Data with unparalleled speed at unprecedented scale, allowing our customers to connect data silos within their own and their partner enterprises to create a unique data fabric and persona-based command center to increase revenue, and drive efficiency. Our system operates mission-critical solutions for some of the most complex Fortune 100 companies supply chains in manufacturing, healthcare and CPG. See more details at www.tadanow.com .



