Bynder, the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), has acquired GatherContent, a Content Operations platform, to expand its footprint in the digital ecosystem and provide a comprehensive platform for delivering content that creates powerful digital experiences. With the acquisition of GatherContent, Bynder will add collaborative workflow and editorial processes for content creation capabilities to its unique, centralized platform to empower teams across industries to easily manage the entire content creation lifecycle-from visual production, through text creation into approved structured content ready for distribution to all channels across an omnichannel strategy.

Even as the demand for content has dramatically increased in the past few years, recent research shows that 60 percent of marketers either had no content marketing strategy or had one that was completely undocumented. This acquisition will help customers meet the need to create and assemble growing volumes of text and creative content to support omnichannel consumer buying journeys. Creating that journey requires a holistic view of content with a combination of text, images, and more structured into a cohesive story. While DAM is the single source of truth for storing, categorizing, and serving digital creative assets, the editorial process for content creation has historically taken place outside of that ecosystem.

"Working within a secure environment is paramount," said Joy Price, Head of Digital Marketing at Howard Kennedy GatherContent Customer Advisory Board member. "However, for a marketing team focussing on podcast and video production, the speed at which we can share large files is prohibitive. A solution that can combine content and large asset sharing is very attractive."

GatherContent helps stakeholders across the process make sure content gets created, reviewed, and approved as quickly as possible. Uniting GatherContent and Bynder DAM removes the silos between content operations and DAM and offers marketers:

A centralized platform for content teams to collaborate on creating structured content combining text and digital assets

The ability to use templates and reusable components to scale up production of text content

Custom workflows, allowing teams to maintain confidence in the quality of content as they scale up

The capability to deliver content towards all channels used for your customer experience

Based in the United Kingdom, GatherContent currently serves 1,100 customers, including Intel, NHS, Volkswagen, Vanguard, VMLY&R. As part of Bynder's commitment to investing in other European-grown technology companies to serve a global customer base, GatherContent will be a standalone product within the Bynder product portfolio as GatherContent by Bynder.

"When Bynder looked at ways we could further expand our footprint and enable our customers across the entire creation and distribution lifecycle, GatherContent rose to the top," said Bob Hickey, CEO of Bynder. "The powerful combination of DAM and Content Operations will make a measurable impact allowing brands to execute with speed and accuracy in a complex digital economy. Alice Deer is an exceptional leader and role model for women in technology who founded and built a world class business. Alice in her new role will lead our strategy on scaling content operations for our combined 3200+ customers."

"I'm so proud of what this next chapter will bring for GatherContent, and how it positions Bynder to solve the wider Content Operations problem," said Alice Deer, CEO of GatherContent. "During the past decade at GatherContent, we focused on creating a platform that brings together people, process and technology to improve their Content Operations. Now we are elevating that vision and enabling teams to collaborate on creating structured content, enabling mission critical KPIs like content time to market, content SLAs and content readiness across all of their channels and content types. I look forward to continuing to drive forward this vision within Bynder, alongside Angus Edwardson, GatherContent's co-founder, who will join as Technical Director."

