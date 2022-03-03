Ride for PKD: Calling All Cyclists - Register Now to Join The RideForPKD Cross Country Journey to Raise Funds for Polycystic Kidney Disease

VAIL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / The RideForPKD, a 5,300-mile cross country bike ride to raise money for the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, is inviting riders to join cyclist Glenn Frommer, a PKD sufferer and avid cyclist, on his journey. The ride begins on May 1st in San Francisco, CA and ends on September 2 in Cape Cod, MA. Interested cyclists can visit the website to fill out a participation form and note the cities and states where they would like to join the ride.

There are two detailed maps on www.RideForPKD.org, showing point to point where the ride will go. For the Western part of the United States, which will begin on May 1 in San Francisco and go through July 4th in Cassoday, KS, click here. For access to the Eastern part of the United States with the ride continuing July 5th in Toronto, KS and finishing on September 2, in Bourne, MA, click here.

"I have been an avid cyclist for most of my adult life and had the opportunity to cycle through some of the most beautiful parts of our country with cycling clubs and groups. I am so excited to invite others to share in my cycling journey to help raise awareness and money for PKD Research," explained Glenn Frommer. "Whether you want to ride 20 miles or 500 miles, visit www.RideForPKD.org and click on the interactive route maps to see if we're riding through a city near you."

All riders must commit to raising a minimum of $250 for the PKD Foundation and will be provided their own event page on the Foundation's website for support in raising money from their networks. All riders will receive customized socks and water bottle - additional items, such as jerseys and bib shorts, will be provided at higher fundraising levels. RideForPKD will provide turn-by-turn routing via RidewithGPS; recommendations for overnight accommodations; bike shop, restaurant, and accommodation information along the route; and access to an RV to carry gear from start to stop each day. Riders will need to be mostly self-supported.

The goal of the RideForPKD is to raise $500,000 to help fund research and find a cure for polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an inherited and incurable genetic disease in which clusters of damaging cysts develop primarily within the kidneys leading to kidney failure in a majority of nearly 600,000 Americans who have the disease.

"While my kidneys are covered in cysts, I consider myself fortunate as they continue to function with modest efficiency. But I've witnessed friends suffer with hypertension, pain, bleeding cysts, aneurysms, kidney failure, and dialysis as the disease progresses," Glenn added. "I invite others to join my ride and help me raise awareness and the needed money for the PKD Foundation's research program which provides funding to support research into the mechanisms of the disease and develop treatments and find a cure."

About PKD Foundation

The PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit, is the only organization in the U.S. solely dedicated to finding treatments and a cure for PKD to improve the lives of those it affects. The organization funds research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness for PKD on a national and local level. Additionally, the PKD Foundation funds basic and clinical research, nephrology fellowships, and scientific meetings to discover and deliver treatments and a cure for PKD. For more information on the PKD Foundation, please visit pkdcure.org.

The RideForPKD has already raised over $190,000 and an additional $100,000 from the support of generous sponsors including RBC Wealth Management, 28Freight, MilkBox Partners, pkDO, Goally, Regulus Therapeutics, Fruition Partners, NutriSense, The Leadership Development Group, Santa Barbara Nutrients, SigParser, CURA Strategies, and the Adventure Cycling Association. Visit https://www.rideforpkd.org/ to learn about making a donation, becoming a sponsor, volunteering to help with logistics or registering to join a leg of the ride. Follow the ride on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

