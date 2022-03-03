Cohesive and actionable design, supply chain, and manufacturing insights for the electronics industry

Nexar, a business unit of Altium LLC (ASX:ALU), has announced today the launch of Spectra, a suite of electronics industry data intelligence offerings and products to help businesses better anticipate supply chain challenges and opportunities, and respond strategically to changing market conditions. Never before has the electronics industry had access to this level of transformational insights from a single source.

Spectra, Nexar's suite of electronics industry data intelligence offerings, is the only source of business intelligence that is combining end-to-end data from the supply chain, design, and manufacturing sectors. Nexar's unique position in the electronics industry provides a cohesive view of the supply chain market conditions that is unrivaled by competitors. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

"Spectra is the only source of electronics industry business intelligence that is combining end-to-end data from supply chain, design, and manufacturing sectors," says Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium and Head of the Nexar business unit. "Our unique position in the industry allows us to provide our customers and partners a cohesive view of the electronics industry market conditions that is unrivaled by competitors."

Spectra empowers companies to make smarter and proactive design and purchasing decisions with in-depth, actionable insights and intelligence. The Electronic Design to Delivery Index (EDDI) is the first product from the Spectra suite being released. The EDDI will consist of three indicators: supply, demand and design. The inaugural report features the Industry Supply Index.

Published monthly and available at no cost, the EDDI is a robust and accurate report that identifies industry trends and changes. The Spectra Industry Supply Index provides insights into the supply chain industry, offering a detailed picture of global part availability and stock over time. Future iterations of the EDDI will include design and manufacturing data.

Along with EDDI, additional Spectra products will soon be launched, including Supply Chain Resilience, a custom report with in-depth data on your bill of materials (BOM) that allows companies to view detailed trends for specific sets of components. Daily Inventory History, a historical record of part-level inventory availability, will also be launched in the near future.

The first EDDI report is now available on nexar.com/spectra/eddi, with new reports released at the end of each month.

To learn more about Spectra or to get access to the latest EDDI report, visit nexar.com/spectra.

