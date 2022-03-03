Trintech, Inc.: ServiceNow Customers Empowered to Drive Better Risk-Informed Decisions across the Enterprise with the Latest Release of CadencyDirect

CadencyDirect Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO with Journal Entry Automation Further Strengthening Companies' Digital Transformation, IRM, GRC and ESG Initiatives

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated financial close automation software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect which extends digital workflows for the Office of Finance with journal entry automation. This provides key stakeholders across the business with visibility and transparency into historically siloed disciplines to create a more connected organization that opens the door to enterprise-wide digital transformation.

"With this release, we are helping to make work flow more seamlessly for CFOs and their financial teams by helping them achieve enhanced visibility and control of critical financial data in order to handle risk with confidence," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer of Trintech. "By supporting a fully configurable end-to-end workflow, CadencyDirect eliminates common challenges found in manual approaches when creating financial data by delivering real-time visibility, control and validation across the financial close process and a better employee experience."

A key capability delivered with this release includes the ability for critical journal entry tasks and issues to trigger notifications and workflows throughout the entire enterprise, regardless of function, within the Now Platform®. Examples include:

Topside Journal Visibility A real-time trigger will generate a workflow task and tracked notifications for specific Disclosure & Reporting team members

High-Risk Journal Posting Visibility A real-time trigger will generate a workflow task and tracked notifications for specific senior finance leadership that a high-risk journal has posted

Internal Audit Journal Entry Rejection Visibility A real-time trigger will generate a workflow task and tracked notifications for journal rejections while also mapping to controls framework, such as Sarbanes-Oxley, managed within SerivceNow GRC to ensure real-time visibility to compromised controls



CadencyDirect is certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now program that complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the financial close process - helping to reduce complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for the entire enterprise. The platform combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management and compliance and provides a connected, collaborative ecosystem by leveraging a mature and very robust set of financial controls, along with deep automation and integration capabilities that seamlessly connects with leading ERPs such as SAP®, Oracle®, and NetSuite®.

Whether you're an experienced ServiceNow user looking to synchronize your mature or in-progress digital transformation, or just starting your transformation journey, CadencyDirect is where Financial Transformation meets Digital Transformation. For more information, please contact either your appropriate ServiceNow or Trintech representative or go to www.trintech.com/CadencyDirect for more information.

###

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

214-957-5009

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691426/ServiceNow-Customers-Empowered-to-Drive-Better-Risk-Informed-Decisions-across-the-Enterprise-with-the-Latest-Release-of-CadencyDirect