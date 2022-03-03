DPS Group - Boston: DPS Group Completes Work on New Virotherapy Manufacturing Facility for Vibalogics

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has completed work on a new, 118,000 SF late-phase clinical and commercial manufacturing facility at 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Boxborough, Mass. for Vibalogics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Specializing in the production of live-viruses and viral vectors, Vibalogics GMP facility will accelerate market supply of process & analytical development, manufacturing, testing, and aseptic fill-finish services to oncolytic virus, viral vector gene therapy and vaccine drug development companies during early-to-late phase clinical trials and commercial market approval. Equipped with state-of the-art technology and ability to support a significant capacity increase, the $150 million facility is the home of Vibalogics' global headquarters.

"DPS has expertise in producing flexible and innovative cGMP sterile manufacturing facilities utilizing modern design technologies," said Tom Hochuli, CEO at Vibalogics. "This experience made DPS a natural fit to guide us in our expansion into the US market. DPS worked closely with us and other project partners to deliver a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with maximum cost and schedule efficiency with no compromise on quality, functionality, and flexibility."

Through its novel therapies center of design excellence in Boston, DPS assisted Vibalogics with establishing a late phase/commercial GMP facility in the US to supplement its development and early phase manufacturing facilities in Germany. DPS is providing architecture and engineering design services for concept design, basis of design, detailed design, and construction administration for this project. The facility will incorporate the use of traditional on-site construction methods alongside turnkey modular cleanrooms for the cGMP suites and associated MEP infrastructure. The site development will include office and administration space, QC/R&D laboratory space, warehousing space, GMP space, utility space, and parking to support 100 staff. Given the nature of starting materials and the substrates/agents being manufactured, these buildings will be built to meet the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for biosafety level 2 Large Scale (BSL-2LS).

DPS was selected as a strategic partner for its ability to deliver future forward, innovative facilities. The Vibalogics facility incorporates the use of traditional on-site construction methods alongside turnkey modular cleanrooms for the cGMP suites. DPS worked closely with Vibalogics and cleanroom vendor Germfree throughout this project to deliver a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with maximum cost and schedule efficiency with no compromise on quality, functionality, and flexibility.

The project team on the Vibalogics facility included:

Landlord: Lincoln Property Company

Client: Vibalogics

Architecture & Engineering Design: DPS Group

Construction Administration: DPS Group

Pre-construction: The Cardinal Group

Modular Cleanrooms: Germfree

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

About Vibalogics

Since 2003, Vibalogics has operated as a specialized global Contract Development and Manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering process and analytical development, manufacturing, testing, and fill-finish services to innovators developing transformational virotherapy products. From its headquarters and commercial facility in Boxborough, MA, USA and operations in Cuxhaven, Germany, Vibalogics supports its customers in the development and commercialization of oncolytic viruses, gene therapies and viral vaccines. www.vibalogics.com

