DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: Suspension of subscriptions, redemptions and calculation of Net Asset Value

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV (THE "COMPANY") 3^rd March 2022 (For Immediate Release) Suspension of subscriptions, redemptions and calculation of Net Asset Value The Directors of the Company wish to announce that, due to the current market closure, restrictions on both of the sale of underlying assets and the inability for an ETF to be traded on the Moscow Exchange, based on clause 12 of articles of incorporation and on clause 23 of the Prospectus of the Company, the calculation of the net asset value ("NAV"), subscriptions and redemptions of shares are suspended as per decision of the Board of Directors from March 1, 2022 with immediate effect until further notice. The Directors have determined it is in the best interest of investors that the calculation of NAV, subscriptions and redemptions be suspended. Enquiries:

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management Telephone: +352 4 767 (Luxembourg) 5999 J & E Davy Telephone: +353 1 614 8933

