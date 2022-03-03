CMP Launches Latino Career Assessment

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / CMP, a leader in assessment and development solutions, announces the launch of the Latino Career Assessment (LCA) Career Center.

The LCA was formed with a singular mission: to increase Latino representation in professional and leadership roles across American organizations. As the first-ever validated assessment for Latino professionals, the LCA (powered by CMP) delivers research-driven self-insight and development. Based on research into the the 14 predictors of Latino career success, the LCA assessment and development solutions are available and affordable for everyone. The LCA and its associated development solutions are currently available at www.LatinoCareerAssessment.com.

Andre Arbelaez, President & CEO of the Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3), remarked that "the LCA Career Center is positioned to help every Latino build the cultural awareness needed for success. It is a game-changer for our community and the organizations who embrace the development of Latino professionals."

As a proudly owned and operated Latina company, the LCA is a passion project for CMP. CMP has provided assessment and talent solutions to companies across industries for two decades, providing predictive insights for selection and development.

According to CMP CEO Maryanne Piña, "The Latino Career Assessment is the culmination of years of research into the barriers experienced by Latinos in their careers. With the LCA assessment and development, all members of our community now have access to the insights and training needed to support Latino professionals. We are providing Latino professionals the opportunity to gain self-awareness and cultural intelligence to support their career journey while being true to their values and identity."

About the LCA

The LCA has a singular focus on supporting the development and advancement of Latinos through research-driven and proven career solutions. For more information, visit www.LatinoCareerAssessment.com.

