TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Mr Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Vice Chairman and President of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, Westbury, New York, United States, which has been listed for the first time on 2 March 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

